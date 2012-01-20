Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
LONDON Entertainment firm AEG Europe is in talks about selling a minority stake to an outside investor in a deal which could value the operator of London's O2 arena at 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), Sky News reported.
Sky's Mark Kleinman, citing people close to the situation, wrote in his blog on Friday that AEG was holding "exploratory" talks with investors, including sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation, to raise funds for its international expansion plans.
AEG holds a sub-lease on the O2 arena, a major events venue in London, through its subsidiary Ansco Arena Limited, until 2110. It also owns or controls conference and sporting venues in the U.S. and Beijing.
CIC met AEG executives last week at the London offices of Morgan Stanley, which is advising the entertainment group on the potential fundraising deal, Kleinman said.
The sources also cautioned that AEG may be only conducting a valuation exercise, Kleinman added.
AEG Europe and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. CIC could not be reached for comment
($1 = 0.6440 British pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.