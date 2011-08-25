LONDON British firm Aegis AEGS.L said it was confident about its future as a smaller, more focused media buyer, as it posted strong first-half organic revenue growth and confirmed its outlook for the year.

Aegis, which agreed in July to sell its Synovate market research division to French firm Ipsos (ISOS.PA) for 525 million pounds, said it had posted organic revenue growth of 7.3 percent, driven by a strong performance in North America and across faster growing regions.

The major ad groups have performed solidly in 2010 and 2011, as corporate firms which often agree ad budgets on an annual basis continued to spend despite the stock market turmoil in a bid to protect market share.

Both WPP and Publicis have warned however that 2012 could be tougher, when companies set their new budgets.

Aegis had previously set a 2011 target of growing organic revenue by at least the 5.8 percent seen in 2010, and it said on Thursday it still expected the new group to achieve its 2010 performance, and post an improved operating margin.

Aegis has said it expects the sale of Synovate to be completed around the end of September. Analysts expect it to receive a net disposal after costs of 505 million pounds and the firm has said it will give 200 million pounds back to shareholders.

Analysts and investors have welcomed the disposal of the market research arm as they believe it will make the remaining company more focused on its sole area of buying and planning media space, give it the funds to make acquisitions and make it more attractive to any buyer.

Aegis is increasingly strong in digital ad spend and after lagging industry peers through 2009 and early 2010, it has held its ground.

"Medium term visibility continues to be relatively limited and macro-economic uncertainties remain," Chief Executive Jerry Buhlmann said. "However, we remain positive about Aegis's future prospects as a more focused group, particularly given the momentum achieved by our businesses over the last 18 months."

(Reporting by Kate Holton)