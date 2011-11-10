AMSTERDAM Dutch insurer Aegon NV (AEGN.AS), which reported higher third-quarter charges and a fall in net profit, said it will update investors on the impact of the financial market turbulence in early December.

Jan Nooitgedagt, chief financial officer, declined to give further details when asked whether that meant that Aegon -- which is a top 10 insurer in the United States where it owns life insurer Transamerica -- might have to revise its targets, which cover profit growth, return on equity, operational cashflow and fee-related income.

"In December at our analyst and investor conference in New York, we plan to provide our sensitivities to financial markets. However, let me emphasize that we are fully committed to taking the necessary strategic steps to achieve these targets," Nooitgedagt said on a media conference call.

"A low interest rate environment is never good for an insurance company," he added.

Lower interest rates reduce returns on bond investments on insurers and as a result Aegon took a total charge of 288 million euros ($391.3 million) in the third quarter, pushing its net profit down 91 percent from a year ago.

But the net profit of 60 million euros still beat the analysts' average forecast for a loss of 12.6 million euro in a Reuters poll of eight estimates, which ranged from a loss of 258 million to a profit of 186 million.

Aegon shares, which dropped earlier in the session to their lowest in more than a month, were up 4.5 percent at 3.225 euros by 1304 GMT in a European insurance sector .SXIP up 1.4 percent.

"Interest rates clearly still need to normalize by a significant margin in coming years," ING analyst Albert Ploegh said in a note, adding that several interest rate assumptions have changed, the most important of which was the U.S. long-term interest rate assumption which was cut from 5.25 percent to 4.75 percent over the next five years.

Some analysts said Aegon may have to lower its earnings targets when it gives its update next month.

"Probably at their investor day in New York ... they will give updated lower earnings targets," analysts at Rabobank said in a research note, while a note from SNS Securities said: "Given that the financial environment is tumultuous, we believe that the 2015 objectives could be impeded if the uncertainty (is prolonged)."

($1 = 0.736 Euros)

(Editing by Sara Webb and David Holmes)