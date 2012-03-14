A passenger walks past computerized check-in terminals in the JetBlue terminal at JFK airport in New York November 21, 2007, a day before the Thanksgiving holiday. REUTERS/Jacob Silberberg

DUBLIN U.S. airline JetBlue (JBLU.O) has no interest in buying the Irish government's stake in Aer Lingus AERL.I, the U.S. company said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

The Irish Times newspaper reported on Monday that JetBlue had spoken to the management of the Irish airline about the possible purchase, citing informed sources.

"We have no interest or intention in purchasing the Irish government's stake in Aer Lingus," a spokesman for JetBlue said in a statement.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Lorraine Turner)