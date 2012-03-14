Integra offers to buy J&J's Codman business for $1.05 billion
Medical device maker Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it has offered to buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash.
DUBLIN U.S. airline JetBlue (JBLU.O) has no interest in buying the Irish government's stake in Aer Lingus AERL.I, the U.S. company said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.
The Irish Times newspaper reported on Monday that JetBlue had spoken to the management of the Irish airline about the possible purchase, citing informed sources.
"We have no interest or intention in purchasing the Irish government's stake in Aer Lingus," a spokesman for JetBlue said in a statement.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Lorraine Turner)
Procter & Gamble Co's shares hit a two-year high at open on Wednesday after activist investor Nelson Peltz-led hedge fund disclosed a big stake in the consumer goods giant, raising hopes of more cost cuts or a possible breakup of the company.
Advertising and communications company MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and would get a seat on its board.