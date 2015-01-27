DUBLIN Irish Transport Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Tuesday the government would engage with British Airways owner IAG in the coming days on the terms of its proposed new offer for Aer Lingus.

"There are important considerations to be taken into account in addition to price, competition, connectivity and jobs among those criteria," he said in a statement. "We will engage with IAG on these issues in the coming days."

Aer Lingus's AERL.I board has recommended an improved 1.36 billion-euro ($1.52 billion) takeover offer from International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) ICAG.L, the Irish airline said earlier on Tuesday.

Aer Lingus said its recommendation is subject to being satisfied with how IAG proposes to address the interests of the relevant parties, its two largest shareholders, budget airline Ryanair RYA.I and the Irish government.

