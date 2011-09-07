WASHINGTON Sean O'Keefe, head of the North American arm of the European company that makes Airbus planes, can be forgiven if his passion for flyfishing has dimmed in the past year.

In August 2010, O'Keefe was critically injured in a plane crash that killed Ted Stevens, a former U.S. senator, and four others in a remote part of Alaska. O'Keefe's son also survived the crash.

The group had been on a fishing trip. "We did pretty well until that day," O'Keefe told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington on Wednesday, referring to the fishing.

"It was a life-altering experience," he said, and one that has kept him away from floatplanes ever since but not from all aircraft.

Although he suffered a broken neck and fractures of the first vertebra in four places, he returned to his job with the European Aeronautic Defense and Space Co (EADS) EAD.PA three months later.

He has trouble straightening out his neck, but he said this has not interfered with his golf game.

"You know the old adage 'Keep your head down?'" he said. "No problem!"

O'Keefe, now 55, became chief executive of EADS North America in 2009. He had previously headed the Washington operations of General Electric Co's (GE.N) aviation business.

From 2005 to 2008 he served as chancellor of the Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

He was appointed secretary of the Navy in 1992 by President George H.W. Bush, after holding several positions in the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill.

O'Keefe served as the head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration from 2001 to 2005. In honor of his service, the space agency named an asteroid after him: 78905 Seanokeefe.

