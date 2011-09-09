Marion Blakey, President of the Aerospace Industries Association, takes part in the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

WASHINGTON Fifty years after President Dwight Eisenhower famously warned the United States to guard against the "military-industrial complex," the reality has changed and the term is outdated, the head of a group that represents arms makers said.

"The word 'complex' implies a larger and (more) interwoven industry than you have today," Marion Blakey, president of the Aerospace Industries Association, told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington on Thursday.

"In a sense it's an old-fashioned term that's outmoded," she said. "It is more historical than a real-life term."

The phrase generally signifies mutually reinforcing interests between the armed forces and the for-profit companies that produce their weapons and provide services.

The term also may be used to refer to ties with members of Congress crucial for political support for spending on weapons programs and enhanced by political contributions.

Eisenhower, in a farewell address to the nation on January 17, 1961, cautioned against the "unwarranted acquisition of influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex."

Blakey's group, known as the AIA, represents leading U.S. makers of everything from civil and military aircraft to space systems and missiles to unmanned weapons systems and aircraft engines.

"The assumption that the defense industry is the military-industrial complex of the Eisenhower era is wrong," she said.

Only about seven U.S. prime contractors remain for the military today, down from more than 150 companies after World War Two, she said.

"There is no comparison to the enormous industry that can absorb major changes ...as it did during that period," Blakey said. "Things have changed a great deal. In those days industry worked hand in glove with the (armed services) chiefs."

Those relationships, she said, have been altered with an eye to accountability.

"The idea that industry and those who fight the wars have a close-knit set of relations is belied by reality," Blakey said.

As a share of the economy, U.S. spending on its military peaked in 1944 at about 38 percent, according to Todd Harrison, who tracks these figures for the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, a Washington research group. Today, defense spending is about 5 percent of gross domestic product.

Members of the AIA's 18-strong executive committee are set to meet Defense Secretary Leon Panetta at the Pentagon next Tuesday to discuss their concerns about possible deep cuts to the Defense Department budget, Blakey disclosed at the same time.

"We certainly will want to be discussing the circumstances that we're in, in terms of the overall budget situation," she said.

Panetta has called the prospect of automatic, across-the-board cuts to defense spending a "doomsday mechanism."

The Pentagon is trimming at least $350 billion from its previously projected spending through the next decade under a debt-ceiling deal signed into law August 2. Additional defense-related cuts of up to $600 billon are automatic if Congress fails by the end of the year to find at least $1.2 trillion more in deficit reduction over the same period.

The AIA executive committee is currently chaired by James Albaugh, chief executive of Boeing Co's (BA.N) commercial airplanes unit. Boeing is the Pentagon's No. 2 supplier by sales, behind Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N).

The chief executives of Lockheed, Northrop Grumman (NOC.N), BAE Inc (BAES.L), General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) and United Technologies Corp's (UTX.N) Pratt & Whitney also are committee members.

"We've always enjoyed a tremendous advantage as world leaders in defense and aerospace technology," Blakey said. "But there is no reason to assume that will continue if there is a major erosion in support for the base."

(Reporting by Jim Wolf; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)