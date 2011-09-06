Lockheed Martin CEO Robert Stevens takes part in the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington September 6, 2011. Lockheed Martin Corp's political backers are stepping up a drive to meet Taiwan's request for 66 new F-16 fighter jets, a sale that would help the... REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) is evaluating various ways to bolster shareholder returns in a tighter budget environment and expects to announce details in the next few weeks, Chief Executive Robert Stevens said on Tuesday.

Faced with worries about shrinking military spending and weak share prices as a result, the world's largest defense contractor will have a board meeting later this month to discuss its strategy for improving investor returns -- including share buybacks, dividends and acquisitions -- Stevens told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington.

"There's no shortage of views from the owners of our stock about what we do and no shortage of recommendations of how we can do it better. We take all that on board, and we try to strike the right balance of repurchasing stocks and acquisitions," Stevens said at the summit.

"At the board meeting, I will review the capital structure with the board and we'll talk about the varying merits of the repurchase program and the dividend program," he said.

"You will see our response here in a couple of weeks that will address the commentary we've got from investors and our sense of how to rebalance or adjust the distribution, but we're absolutely committed to generating returns for investors," Stevens said.

Defense industry stocks have languished across the board as investors fret over the impact of the planned U.S. troop withdrawals from the Middle East and tightening global budgets, subjecting some of the industry's big players to pressure from activist investors.

Stevens said Lockheed Martin is proactive in reviewing its portfolio and seeking input from investors, but also added that the company needs to consider long-term growth prospects.

"I look at the world over the long horizon, our products last 20, 30, 40 years so our product horizon I think is a little bit longer than the market horizon today, which I think is on the short side with much more volatility," he said.

Lockheed will also continue to adjust its portfolio in line with where the future defense spending is likely to be focused. Acquisitions will play a part, but the company is cautious about not overpaying for assets, Stevens said.

"We like the 'string of pearls' approach for M&A. When we look at long-term growth, we don't really incorporate a segment from M&A. I think if you build a strategic model in the company that requires acquisitions, you will be compelled to make them and you will lose your focus on the value criteria that are associated with those acquisitions," Stevens said.

"I think we can grow the business from the core," he said. "We're not a desperate company, we have fiscal resources to invest and we have standards that we want to maintain, we are not going to lower those standards because of any external pressure."

