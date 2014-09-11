Airbus Americas President Barry Eccleston attends the last day of the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

NEW YORK The president of Airbus Americas Inc (AIR.PA) said on Thursday that the U.S. Export-Import Bank is more aggressive in offering good credit terms to help finance foreign sales of Boeing Co (BA.N) aircraft than European export credit agencies.

"It's not a level playing field," Airbus Americas President Barry Eccleston told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit.

He said the Ex-Im Bank typically provides better credit terms and more creative terms than European counterparts.

On Wednesday, the Chairman of the U.S. Ex-Im Bank told Reuters the agency would support foreign sales of Airbus planes manufactured in the United States, provided they met the criteria for U.S. content and labor.

Eccleston said planes manufactured at the plant it is building in Mobile, Alabama, are intended for U.S. airlines, but he did not rule out eventually seeking U.S. export finance.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)