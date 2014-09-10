WASHINGTON The Pentagon's biggest supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), on Tuesday said it was "very happy" it had teamed up with Boeing Co (BA.N) to bid for the U.S. Air Force's new long-range strike bomber and expected the companies to submit a joint bid soon.

"We're very pleased with how our team has come together, and how that enabled the solution that we're going to be offering," Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed's aeronautics division, told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit.

Carvalho declined to provide any specifics about the joint offering, or the timetable for bids, saying only that the team would submit a bid to the Air Force soon.

The Air Force has been unusually tight-lipped about the bomber program, saying only that it plans to buy as many as 100 new bombers for no more than $550 million each. U.S. arms makers have been working on classified contracts preparing for the new program for several years, but few details have emerged.

The Air Force announced on July 10 that it had released a formal request for proposals for the bomber and planned to select a winner in the spring of 2015. It provided no details, and declined even to say when the bids were due.

Boeing, the Pentagon's No. 2 supplier, and Lockheed first announced last October that they would join forces to bid for the multibillion-dollar project, which U.S. Air Force officials say is a top acquisition priority.

Boeing, which has played a role in every U.S. bomber program since World War Two, will be the prime contractor, with Lockheed as its primary subcontractor, the companies said. The two firms initially teamed up for the competition in 2008, but parted ways two years later when the program was put on hold.

Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N), maker of the B-2 stealth bomber, also plans to compete to build the new bomber.

Jerry DeMuro, chief executive officer of the U.S. unit of Britain's BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L), told the summit that his company was a leading provider of electronic warfare equipment for a range of programs, but he declined to give any details about BAE's role on either team's bid.

"BAE Systems has more than 50 years of experience designing and fielding the nation’s most advanced electronic technologies for aircraft, with a vast array of electronics supporting all aspects of military aircraft missions," said BAE spokesman Brian Roehrkasse.

"The company is well positioned to support many of the U.S. Air Force’s future priorities. However, due to the sensitive nature of the long-range strike bomber program, BAE Systems is unable to discuss whether it is pursuing opportunities to support the program," he said.

(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)