Boeing Vice Chairman and President Dennis Muilenburg speaks during the last day of the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON Spy planes that fly at hypersonic speeds. Missiles with surgical-strike capabilities. Lasers that protect ships from drones and small attack boats.

These inventions and developing technologies are some of the projects that excite top military officials and defense company executives when they contemplate advances for national security.

But when they dream of the next generation of weapons and other defense products, their visions are clouded by U.S. budget realities.

Military funding for research and development has already been cut by a fourth, and faces further erosion should lawmakers let stand the sequestration law that sets up automatic cuts in defense spending for the rest of the decade.

"Cuts in the government R&D budget are very worrisome, and it is not a long-term sustainable trend for the country,” Boeing Co (BA.N) President and Chief Operating Officer Dennis Muilenburg told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit this week.

Sequestration will be "devastating to industry in the long term," he added, and should it lead to research cuts, in the long run it "will turn into a security issue for our country."

The Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, Frank Kendall, last week told a defense conference that the U.S. Department of Defense's research budget is $60 billion, down $20 billion from its peak, which he described as a major cut that threatens to delay modernization of military systems.

U.S. officials have vowed to protect research in several key areas but say that funding levels were ultimately up to lawmakers, whose reluctance to allow base closures, changes in military pay, or retirement of specific aircraft fleets has put disproportionate pressure on R&D and procurement.

"What you need to jump-start innovation is to spend more money," said Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of the Lexington Institute, a think tank based in Arlington, Virginia.

"From Thomas Edison to Elon Musk, the thing that got people out and innovating was the prospect of making money," Thompson told the summit. "So if they're not going to add any money, and right now the Budget Control Act won't let them, then chances are we're not going to get much more innovation."

One risk from lower R&D spending is failing to attract talented workers by limiting the research projects that could draw them to the industry, said Marion Blakey, president of the Aerospace Industries Association trade group.

“For the first time ever, we do not have a military aircraft in development," Blakey said. "If you are a young engineer, you want to take your talents where you’re going to see results and you’re going to see great opportunities.”

Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said the government has been trying to protect weapons funding, and is "scrubbing the research budget pretty hard" to weed out spending on projects that have little bearing on national defense.

"What we're also trying to do is look across research and development ... to see OK, if this works, if this matures, if this comes to pass, is it going to help us?" Mabus said.

For example, Mabus pointed to new naval technologies, such as a laser weapon on the warship Ponce in the Gulf designed to deter drones or small boats.

"You shoot a missile, it costs you a million bucks or so. You shoot a laser, and it costs you about 50 cents," Mabus said.

Boeing's Muilenburg said that despite the government pressures, his company has increased its spending on defense research, choosing instead to cut overhead in its defense business. He eagerly ticked off a number of advances in Boeing's defense and space business, including an unmanned liquid hydrogen-powered vehicle with water vapor emissions that he called "the ultimate clean airplane."

Precision-guided weapons ranked as among the new technologies that excite Jerry DeMuro, who leads the U.S. operations of Britain's BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L).

But DeMuro said the company plans to maintain its research and defense spending at its current percentage of revenue, noting the uncertainty of defense spending and where sequestration cuts will hit.

Orlando Carvalho, who leads Lockheed Martin Corp's (LMT.N) $15 billion aeronautics division, said his company had several important projects in the works, including its SR-72, an unmanned aircraft that would fly at up to six times the speed of sound. But he declined to provide any further details since those programs are classified.

"Unfortunately, not a lot I can say about it," he told the summit.

(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Alwyn Scott and Jonathan Oatis)