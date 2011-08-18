Customers wait in line at an Aeropostale store in New York August 20, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (

Aeropostale Inc ARO.N posted a lower quarterly profit as the teen retailer discounted heavily ahead of the back-to-school season, and forecast a dismal third quarter, blaming an uncertain economic environment and weak sales trends.

Shares of the company were down 11 percent after the bell.

For the second quarter, the company earned $2.9 million, or 4 cents a share. Last year, the company earned $43.6 million, or 46 cents a share.

Sales fell 5 percent to $468.2 million.

For the third quarter, the retailer expects to earn 9-15 cents a share, compared with 63 cents per share it earned in the same period last year.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 30 cents a share for the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aeropostale shares, which have lost about 40 percent of their value since the company forecast a dismal second quarter profit in May, fell more than 11 percent and were trading down at $11.10. They closed at $12.49 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)