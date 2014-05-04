B/E Aerospace (BEAV.O), a $9 billion maker of aircraft cabin interior products, said Sunday it was exploring strategic alternatives including a possible sale, merger or spin off of the company or selected businesses.

In addition, the company said in a statement it had postponed its May 5 investor meeting.

B/E Aerospace said it retained Citigroup Inc (C.N) as its financial advisor and Shearman & Sterling LLP as its legal advisor in connection with this process.

The company said: "No decision has been made and there can be no assurance that the board's exploration of the company`s strategic alternatives will result in any transaction being entered into or consummated."

The company said it "has not set a timetable for completion of this process and does not intend to discuss or disclose further developments with respect to this process unless and until the board of directors approves a specific transaction or otherwise concludes the review of strategic alternatives."

On Friday, the B/E Aerospace stock closed at $88.96, up 60 cents, or 0.7 percent.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Stephen Powell)