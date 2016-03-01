The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK Shares of U.S. aviation supply-chain companies have hit turbulence in 2016, and fears of a global recession crimping jet demand could make the sector's ride bumpy for some time to come.

Although Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) have enjoyed a boom in orders of fuel-efficient planes and are looking at a lengthy backlog, investors are placing bets that the industry may have peaked.

Shares of suppliers Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR.N) and Hexcel Corp (HXL.N) have fallen 8 percent and 9 percent, respectively, this year, while Triumph Group (TGI.N) has slumped 24 percent. Boeing shares have tumbled more than 16 percent this year.

Some suppliers are delaying expansion plans on fears that big plane manufacturers may not sustain planned increases in production.

More broadly, the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace index .DJUSAS is off about 8 percent this year, far more than the 0.6 percent decline in the S&P industrials sector .SPLRCI and the 3.6 percent fall for the broad Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX.

"There are a number of market participants who look at increasing global risk and just connect a dotted line to lower aerospace orders," said Andrew Meister, equity analyst at Thrivent Investment Management.

One of the factors weighing on aerospace stocks is uncertainty about a slowing global economy, which drives passenger traffic and demand for new jets. Economists at Citi said last week that the chances of a global recession are rising, while some banks, such Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale, put the chances of a global recession this year at about one-in-five.

The dive in oil prices has also led to some speculation that airlines will put off deliveries of more fuel-efficient jets coming off the production line.

The question for investors is whether the industry is staring down an extended decline or presents a buying opportunity.

Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg dismissed concerns about a downturn in the airplane cycle at an investor conference last month, reaffirming a strong 5-year outlook for the company.

All of the selling has made aerospace supply-chain shares somewhat cheaper but many seem priced like "mid-cycle" stocks that could have further to fall, said KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Michael Ciarmoli.

A group of about 20 commercial aerospace stocks he tracks now is trading 14.8 times estimated 2016 earnings. At bottom, they would more likely be trading at price-to-earnings ratios in the 10 to 12 range, Ciarmoli said.

"Broadly, I don’t think aerospace is out of the woods yet," Ciarmoli said.

Some investors already see some stocks worth owning.

Among his firm's holdings, Scott Lawson, vice president of Westwood Holdings Group in Dallas, highlighted Woodward Inc (WWD.O), down 1.6 percent year to date.

The industry broadly should be bolstered by continuing strength in air traffic and airline profits, Lawson said. In past economic downturns, he noted, airline deliveries tended not to suffer as much as other industrial products.

"Either life is solid or there is a recession," Lawson said. "Either way, it seems like plane deliveries are going to be more stable and highly profitable for suppliers."

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, additional reporting by Alwyn Scott; editing by Linda Stern and Nick Zieminski)