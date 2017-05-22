FILE PHOTO -- Mark Bertolini, Chairman and CEO of Aetna, participates in a panel discussion at the 2015 Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco, California November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

NEW YORK Aetna Inc (AET.N) Chief Executive Mark Bertolini said on Monday that growing through acquisitions in its existing business lines is "not high on our list" after its deal with Humana Inc (HUM.N) failed.

When asked at the UBS Healthcare Conference during a session with investors about whether he liked Molina Healthcare (MOH.N), which recently fired its chief executive and has been discussed as a takeover target, Bertolini declined to be drawn in specifically.

He noted that federal funding for Medicaid, Molina's main business, is in question, with the Republican government proposing budgetary cuts to the healthcare program for the poor.

