Health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N) expects to reap even greater profits this year as Americans file fewer medical claims, unable to afford more than basic health services in a weak economy.

Shares of the No. 3 U.S. health insurer rose 4.5 percent as the company said it would likely beat its own full-year 2011 earnings forecast.

Aetna's comments on the use of health services also lifted shares of rival health insurers, with UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) and Cigna Corp (CI.N) up more than 2.5 percent.

WellPoint Inc WLP.N rose 3.4 percent as it said it expects core operating earnings to rise next year.

The low use of medical services reported by Aetna is the latest sign that patients are avoiding doctors' offices and expensive medical procedures -- a trend that has persisted for more than a year.

Aetna's new forecast came after seeing patient claim trends through July and August.

"Utilization has basically been very low, lower than expectations across the entire book business," Chief Financial Officer Joseph Zubretsky said during a presentation at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

The same factors have put greater pressure on healthcare providers, such as hospitals, which are seeing a greater influx of poor patients on government-funded programs and a decrease in expensive surgical procedures. Tenet Healthcare (THC.N) said on Monday a rise in admissions for patients on Medicaid would squeeze profits this year.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso told the Morgan Stanley conference that the downturn in healthcare utilization that has hurt medical device sales is stabilizing, but the industry remains under pressure.

"We have not seen any rebound in utilization," he said.

The government released new data on Tuesday showing that more than 46 million people were living in poverty last year, a record for the country. About 1.5 million fewer Americans were covered by employer-sponsored health insurance plans in 2010, while government health insurance enrollment increased by nearly 2 million people.

THE NEW NORMAL?

Health insurers are factoring in a rebound in claims once the economy improves. But some analysts believe the shift toward lower use of services may be permanent. Factors behind the shift include consumers having to pay more in co-payments and deductibles.

"Everybody is trying to figure whether this level of low utilization is the new normal," Zubretsky said. Aetna is closely watching trends to determine whether claim costs could spike back up, he said.

Health insurers have been posting better-than-expected profits this year due to lower utilization. Their shares have benefited, far outperforming the broader stock market.

Aetna said it now expects to exceed its 2011 full-year operating earnings forecast of $4.60 to $4.70 per share. Analysts, on average, have been looking for $4.70, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aetna previously increased its 2011 operating earnings forecast by more than 20 percent from its February projection.

Aetna has repurchased about $350 million of its shares during the current quarter, which will also help boost earnings per share. The company also plans to take a charge related to a pending early retirement program, but that will be excluded from operating earnings.

Aetna will provide more details about its 2011 outlook in its third-quarter earnings conference call, Zubretsky said.

Aetna projected growth next year for its Medicare plans for the elderly as well as for some plans serving large employers. That growth will partially offset projected membership losses in employer plans for which it provides administrative services only, Aetna said in a securities filing.

Aetna shares were up 4.5 percent at $40.19 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Through Monday, the shares had risen 26 percent this year.

In a separate presentation at the conference, WellPoint Chief Financial Officer Wayne DeVeydt said he expects higher core operating earnings from the company's main business units next year, helped by performance in its national accounts and plans for the elderly and other individuals.

Analysts expect WellPoint's earnings per share to increase by nearly 10 percent next year.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Anand Basu in New York, and Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave Zimmerman and John Wallace)