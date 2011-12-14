Aetna Inc (AET.N), the third largest U.S. health insurer, raised its 2011 and 2012 earnings outlook, citing increasing membership in its medical health plans and share repurchases.

Health insurers have benefited from low claims costs as Americans with coverage delay doctor visits and medical procedures while co-payments and other out-of-pocket costs are rising and the job market remains uncertain.

Aetna said it now expects to report 2011 operating earnings per share of $5.15, up from a previous forecast of $5.00 per share, and 2012 operating earnings per share of $5.00, compared with its October projection of "at least" $4.80 per share.

The insurer said in regulatory filing on Wednesday that it expects to have about 18.4 million medical members at the end of this year. That total is expected to drop to 17.9 million in the first quarter of next year, but to grow over the remainder of 2012, driven by commercial insurance and Medicare.

At the end of the third quarter, Aetna said it had 18.23 million members.

The company said that through Dec 9 it has bought back 40 million shares this year, and expects to have 380.5 million and 353.0 million shares outstanding at the end of 2011 and 2012, respectively.

(Reporting by Deena Beasley; editing by Carol Bishopric)