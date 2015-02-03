The federal government forms for applying for health coverage are seen at a rally held by supporters of the Affordable Care Act, widely referred to as ''Obamacare'', outside the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Mississippi in this file phot taken on... REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Aetna Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said on Tuesday that he expects the U.S. health insurer to end the first quarter with 800,000 members who signed up through the individual Obamacare exchanges.

Bertolini, speaking on a conference call with investors, said that the company ended 2014 with 560,000 members from these state-based online exchanges created under the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.

