Obamacare exploding? Maybe just a slow burn
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Obamacare was "exploding" after Republican lawmakers shelved legislation that would have dismantled the healthcare law.
Aetna Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said on Tuesday that he expects the U.S. health insurer to end the first quarter with 800,000 members who signed up through the individual Obamacare exchanges.
Bertolini, speaking on a conference call with investors, said that the company ended 2014 with 560,000 members from these state-based online exchanges created under the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.
DUBAI Saudi Arabia has temporarily banned imports of live birds, hatching eggs and chicks from Tennessee after a form of bird flu that is highly lethal for poultry was found in the U.S. state, the Saudi ministry of agriculture said on Sunday.