NEW YORK Aetna Inc. (AET.N) is committed to defending its proposed acquisition of Humana Inc. (HUM.N) in court, where the U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to block the acquisition, Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said on a conference call on Thursday.

Aetna Chief Financial Officer, also speaking on the call, said that based on continued issues during the third quarter in the Affordable Care Act-compliant individual health insurance plans, the company expects a loss of $350 million on that business in 2016.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer)