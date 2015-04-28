Aetna Inc (AET.N), the third-largest U.S. health insurer, on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit that beat analyst expectations and said spending on medical claims in the first quarter remained low.

Aetna's members increased 122,000 from the fourth quarter and said profits rose in its government and commercial business, the latter of which includes employer-based plans and individual healthcare created by the national healthcare reform law.

The company raised its 2015 full-year operating earning forecast to a range of $7.20-$7.40 per share, up from its previous estimate of $7 per share.

Wall Street analysts said that the company's earnings were likely ahead of expectations because of better-than-expected profitability in its Medicare Advantage plans for elderly and disabled people in particular.

"We suspect Medicare Advantage performance improvements contributed to the better-than-forecast EPS," BMO Capital Markets analyst Jennifer Lynch said in a research note.

Operating earnings were $2.39 per share in the quarter ended March 31, well above analysts' average estimate of $1.95, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

Aetna's medical benefit ratio for its combined government and commercial businesses improved to 79.1 percent from 80.4 percent a year ago. The ratio compares the amount spent on medical claims with income from premiums.

Low hospital and medical use has helped keep claims down and profits up in the past few years, even as the U.S. healthcare system has undergone major reforms under the Affordable Care Act.

Net profit attributable to Aetna rose to $777.5 million, or $2.20 per share, from $665.5 million, or $1.82 per share.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $15.09 billion, but fell short of analysts' estimate of $15.46 billion.

The company's shares closed at $106.92 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings, Savio D'Souza and Chris Reese)