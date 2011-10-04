Cold-FX products made by Afexa Life Sciences Inc are shown on a drug store shelf in Toronto August 25, 2011. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Canadian cold and flu medicine maker Afexa Life Sciences Inc FXA.TO, which is at the center of a takeover battle, said its board recommended shareholders accept Valeant Pharmaceuticals' (VRX.TO) raised offer.

Afexa, maker of Canada's No. 1 selling cold and flu medicine Cold-FX, said its board advised shareholders to reject Paladin Labs Inc's PLB.TO amended offer.

Afexa's recommendation comes a day after Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company Paladin said Afexa had not fulfilled a condition under its amended offer, and it would not be buying any Afexa shares.

Shares of Edmonton, Alberta-based Afexa closed at 84 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

