Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Canadian cold and flu medicine maker Afexa Life Sciences Inc FXA.TO, which is at the center of a takeover battle, said its board recommended shareholders accept Valeant Pharmaceuticals' (VRX.TO) raised offer.
Afexa, maker of Canada's No. 1 selling cold and flu medicine Cold-FX, said its board advised shareholders to reject Paladin Labs Inc's PLB.TO amended offer.
Afexa's recommendation comes a day after Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company Paladin said Afexa had not fulfilled a condition under its amended offer, and it would not be buying any Afexa shares.
Shares of Edmonton, Alberta-based Afexa closed at 84 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.