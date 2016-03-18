A group of former Affymetrix Inc AFFX.O executives offered to buy the gene testing and analysis provider for about $1.5 billion, looking to derail the company's deal with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N).

The all-cash $16.10 per share offer represents a 14.8 percent premium to Affymetrix stock's close on Thursday.

Affymetrix's shares closed at $15.99 on Friday.

Thermo Fisher, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, in January agreed to buy Affymetrix for $1.3 billion in cash.

The bid from Origin Technologies Corp Llc, the entity owned by former executives of Affymetrix, represents a 15 percent premium to the Thermo Fisher offer.

Should the deal go through, Origin said it could potentially combine Affymetrix with Centrillion Technology, a private genomics company, which was founded by Origin's president Wei Zhou.

Affymetrix said while its board was reviewing the proposal from Origin, as of now, it recommended stockholders to adopt the merger agreement with Thermo Fisher.

Thermo Fisher has received all regulatory approvals and is ready to complete the transaction on getting approval next week at a Affymetrix shareholder meeting, Thermo Fisher spokesman Ron O'Brien told Reuters.

Should Origin's offer reopen the bidding process, other potential acquirers could be drawn into the process, Leerink Partners analyst Dan Leonard wrote in a note.

Up to Thursday's close, Affymetrix shares had risen 52 percent since Thermo Fisher made its offer on Jan. 8.

Origin said it expected the deal to close by the end of the second quarter, if it went through.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru and Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)