KABUL The Taliban claimed responsibility for attacks in the diplomatic quarter of Kabul and the west, and said they had also launched an attack near the airport.

"We have launched attacks on a road near the airport targeting police and two other areas in the west against security forces," said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the insurgent group.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Yoko Nishikawa)