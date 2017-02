KABUL - At least six Afghan civilians were killed and 30 wounded on Thursday when a suicide bomber targeted a convoy of foreign forces, Afghan officials said on Thursday.

"It was a powerful explosion and some of the dead civilians were badly burnt and can not be recognized," Kaneshka Baktash, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Health Ministry, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Miriam Arghandiwal, Writing by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Robert Birsel)