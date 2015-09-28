KABUL A spokesman for the Afghan Taliban said on Monday its fighters had seized the provincial government headquarters in the northern city of Kunduz and were moving toward the main airport where some government officials had fled.

"With capturing of police compound and governor's office in Kunduz, the whole province fell to our hands and our fighters are now advancing toward the airport," the Islamist militant movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on his Twitter account.

A senior government official confirmed that the provincial headquarters had fallen to the insurgents, who launched a surprise attack at dawn and quickly swept through the city.

Dozens of Afghan special forces have been flown into Kunduz airport on a C-130 aircraft and were preparing to launch a counter-attack to retake the city, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

