KABUL - Three suicide bombers launched an attack on the Afghan intelligence agency in Kabul on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said.

The first suicide bomber detonated a large car bomb near the entrance of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said, and local security forces shot dead two more men strapped with explosives.

