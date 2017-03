KABUL Aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres said U.S.-led forces most likely bombed its hospital in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz on Saturday.

"All indications currently point to the bombing being carried out by international Coalition forces," MSF said in a statement.

"MSF demands a full and transparent account from the Coalition regarding its aerial bombing activities over Kunduz on Saturday morning."

