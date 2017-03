Afghan security forces walk near a damaged vehicle outside a Lebanese restaurant, the site of a suicide attack, in Kabul January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL At least two private U.S. citizens were among the 21 people killed in Friday's attack by Taliban fighters on a restaurant in Kabul, the U.S. embassy in the Afghan capital said in a post on Twitter.

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) representative in Afghanistan and four United Nations staff were also killed when a suicide bomber and gunmen stormed the restaurant popular with expatriates.

(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)