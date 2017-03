WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Defense is investigating the deadly air strike that hit a hospital in the Afghan city of Kunduz, the White House said on Tuesday, noting President Barack Obama expects steps will be taken to prevent such an incident from recurring.

(This story has been corrected after White House clarified that Defense Department is carrying out investigation, not Justice Department)

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu)