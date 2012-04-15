KABUL The Afghan Taliban vowed to launch similar attacks to those that engulfed the Afghan capital of Kabul and several provinces on Sunday.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters that the assaults were in retaliation for the burning of copies of the Koran at a NATO base, the killing of 17 Afghan civilians for which a U.S. soldier has been charged as well as for videos apparently showing U.S. Marines urinating on dead Taliban.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi)