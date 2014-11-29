KABUL Gunmen attacked a compound in the Afghan capital on Saturday and were exchanging fire with security forces, police said.

The assault in Kabul's western Karte Seh district was the latest round in a particularly violent week for the capital as Taliban insurgents have stepped up operations ahead of the withdrawal of most foreign troops from Afghanistan at the end of next month.

The target of Saturday's attack was not immediately clear, city police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said.

The Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack within minutes, with a spokesman saying on Twitter their fighters had targeted a Christian organization seeking to convert Muslims.

Police cordoned off the area on Saturday afternoon.

On Thursday, Taliban gunmen stormed a guest house for foreign aid workers in Kabul's diplomatic quarter, though only the attackers were killed. Earlier the same day, five people including one Briton died in a suicide bomb attack on a British embassy vehicle.

(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Pravin Char)