LONDON Britain on Thursday said that one British national was among the five people killed in a suicide bomb attack on an embassy vehicle in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

"I am deeply saddened to confirm that a British national civilian security team member and an Afghan national working for the embassy were killed in the incident," Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said in a statement, adding that another Briton had been injured.

