KABUL The Taliban claimed responsibility for a bomb attack outside Afghanistan's Justice Ministry that killed at least five people on Tuesday, and vowed to kill more "slave" judges and prosecutors.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid made the statement in an email to journalists a few hours after the car bomb exploded.

It was the third bombing attack on employees of Afghanistan's justice system in a little more than two weeks.

