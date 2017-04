KABUL More than 40 police cadets and civilians were killed and wounded in a suicide bomb attack late on Friday at a police academy in the Afghan capital, the interior ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place amid a wave of deadly bombings in Kabul that killed dozens and wounded hundreds.

(Reporting by Miwais Harooni and Jessica Donati; Editing by Robert Birsel)