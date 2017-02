KABUL A civilian was killed and 16 people wounded in a Taliban attack in Kabul's heavily fortified embassy district on Tuesday, an Afghan health ministry spokesman said.

"The information we have is that one civilian was killed and 16 more wounded during attacks in Abdul Haq Square," said Kargar Norghuli.

He said he did not have information about casualties among security forces.

