Afghan police keep watch at the site of motorcycle bomb attack in Kandahar province March 14, 2012. A motorcycle bomb killed an Afghan intelligence official and wounded three people in the southern city of Kandahar on Wednesday, a local government spokesman told Reuters. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem

Afghan National Army soldiers keep watch at the site of motorcycle bomb attack in Kandahar province March 14, 2012. A motorcycle bomb killed an Afghan intelligence official and wounded three people in the southern city of Kandahar on Wednesday, a local government spokesman told Reuters REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of motorcycle bomb attack in Kandahar province, March 14, 2012. A motorcycle bomb went off in Kandahar city in southern Afghanistan, killing an Afghan intelligence officer and wounding three people, a local government spokesman told Reuters. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem

Afghan police investigate at the site of a motorcycle bomb attack in Kandahar province March 14, 2012. A motorcycle bomb killed an Afghan intelligence official and wounded three people in the southern city of Kandahar on Wednesday, a local government spokesman told Reuters. REUTERS/ Ahmad Nadeem

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan A roadside bomb killed at least eight Afghan civilians travelling in a minibus in the southern province of Helmand on Wednesday, a local government official said.

The bomb struck in the Marjah district of Helmand while travelers were on their way to the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, said Daoud Ahmadi, a spokesman for the governor.

(Reporting by Abdul Malek: Editing by Rob Taylor and Ron Popeski)