Performers in Afghanistan’s Mobile Mini Circus for Children show off their juggling and acrobatic skills as they travel across the country entertaining children and adults.

The circus visits schools, orphanages and camps for displaced people and holds annual festivals. It also runs centers in 10 provinces and has hundreds of students who want to learn circus skills.

It was founded by Danish dance instructor David Mason in 2002 to teach cooperation and creativity to children scarred by years of war. He started the circus with his own money and got the first donation of $1,000 in 2002, the year after U.S-led forces invaded Afghanistan to oust the Taliban.