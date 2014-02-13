ANKARA Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on Thursday the release of detainees considered by Washington to pose a security threat was "of no concern" to the United States, threatening to inflame already strained ties.

The Afghan government earlier released 65 detainees, who the U.S. military, which still has about 38,000 troops in the country, had said should be tried in Afghan courts.

"It is of no concern to the U.S., and I hope the U.S. will stop harassing Afghanistan's procedures and judicial authority," Karzai said at a press conference in the Turkish capital Ankara, after a meeting with President Abdullah Gul and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

