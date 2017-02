KABUL Two Afghan protesters died on Wednesday after they were shot by police in northern Parwan province while rallying against the burning of Korans at a NATO base, local authorities said.

The deaths take the number of dead across the country to three, with dozens wounded in clashes with police in the sweeping protests after charred copies of the Koran were found by Afghan laborers at the Bagram Airbase near Kabul on Tuesday.

"The protesters violently attacked the provincial district centre and were killed by policemen," said provincial governor spokeswoman Roshan Khalid.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, Writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Nick Macfie)