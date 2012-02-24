WASHINGTON The two NATO troops killed by a man wearing an Afghan army uniform were Americans, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The two troops were among 11 people killed in violence that has erupted since the burning of copies of the Koran at a NATO base. Protests have drawn thousands of angry Afghans to the streets for three straight days.

Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Thursday blamed a U.S. soldier for "ignorantly' burning copies of Islam's most holy book at the Bagram airbase.

President Barack Obama sent a letter to Karzai apologizing for the burning and said the incident was not intentional.

