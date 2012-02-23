KABUL The Afghan Taliban on Thursday called on security forces to turn their guns on foreign "infidel invaders," the group said on its web site in English, after an Afghan soldier joined violent protests and shot dead two NATO troops.

"(The) Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan calls on all the youth present in the security apparatus of the Kabul regime to fulfill their religious and national duty... by turning their guns on the foreign infidel invaders," it said on shahamat-english.com, using another name the Islamist group call themselves.

Protests against the accidental burning of copies of the Koran at a NATO air base drew thousands of angry Afghans to the streets on Thursday for the third consecutive day in violence that has killed 11 people and wounded many more.

(Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)