KABUL Afghanistan wants NATO to hold a fair and public trial of those who burned copies of the Muslim holy book at a NATO base in the country, President Hamid Karzai's office said in a statement on Thursday.

Karzai's office also said NATO had agreed to a trial but that could not be immediately confirmed. Karzai earlier blamed a U.S. officer for the incident which sparked three days of violent protests across the country.

