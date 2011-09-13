BRUSSELS The head of NATO said Taliban attacks in Kabul on Tuesday were an attempt to derail plans to hand over security responsibility to Afghan forces in Afghanistan, but would not succeed.

"We are following the events closely. We have confidence in the Afghan authorities' ability to deal with this situation," alliance Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said.

"We are witnessing that the Taliban try to test transition but they can't stop it. Transition is on track and it will continue," he told reporters in Brussels.

Rasmussen did not respond when asked whether NATO headquarters in Kabul was among the targets attacked on Tuesday.

Taliban suicide fighters launched an attack in the center of the Afghan capital on Tuesday, taking over a building under construction near the diplomatic district and firing rockets in the direction of several embassy and NATO compounds.

The assault was the second major Taliban attack in the city in under a month after suicide bombers targeted the British Council headquarters in mid-August, killing nine people.

NATO has begun transferring responsibility for security to Afghan forces and aims to complete it by the end of 2014, allowing a gradual withdrawal of NATO-led Western forces. Afghan forces already have responsibility for security in Kabul.

Rasmussen said he was confident the process would stay on track, despite stepped up Taliban attacks.

"Afghan forces are already in the lead in several provinces and districts home to one quarter of the Afghan population," he said. "I expect the next stage of transition to be announced soon.

"Afghan security forces are growing both in numbers and quality and I am confident they will take the lead for security throughout the country by the end of 2014 as we all agreed."

Rasmussen said he expected a NATO summit in Chicago in May to agree a package of support to ensure the capabilities of Afghan security forces continued to develop after 2014.

