NEW YORK NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen on Tuesday condemned an attack in Afghanistan that killed the head of the country's peace council and vowed that the alliance would not leave before completing its mission.

"It was a horrific terrorist attack and I condemn that," NATO Secretary-General Rasmussen told Reuters on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

President Barack Obama also condemned the killing of the head of Afghanistan's High Peace Council, former President Burhanuddin Rabbani.

"I would like to send a message to the enemies of Afghanistan," Rasmussen said. "Our resolve is firm and we will, with the Afghan government, continue the transition process and gradually hand over responsibility to the Afghan security forces. Hopefully that will be completed by the end of 2014."

He added: "We will stay the course."

Rabbani, who had been tasked with trying to negotiate a political end to the war with Taliban insurgents, was killed at his home on Tuesday.

Despite a number of recent high-profile attacks, Rasmussen said that their frequency was decreasing.

"We have seen a number of spectacular attacks, but if you look at the overall the number we have seen a decline compared to last year," he said. "The fact is the Taliban is under pressure."

