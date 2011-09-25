ASADABAD, Afghanistan Pakistan's military has fired hundreds of mortars and rockets into border provinces in neighboring Afghanistan, killing at least one civilian, destroying homes and forcing scores of villagers to flee, Afghan officials said on Sunday.

About 500 rockets and shells have been fired since Wednesday into eastern Kunar from a base in Pakistan territory, destroying six homes, two mosques and displacing more than 100 people in the province's Dangam district, provincial governor Fazlullah Wahidi.

"I strongly condemn this senseless act by the Pakistan army and it must immediately be stopped," Wahidi told Reuters.

He said at least 30 shells had landed in neighbouring Nuristan province.

The shelling comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries and follows more than a month of shelling by Pakistan's military in June and July that Afghanistan said had killed at least 42 civilians.

It led to protests in several Afghan provinces in July demanding a military response, but President Hamid Karzai refused to bow to pressure, overruling his defense and interior ministers who had sought permission to return fire.

Afghanistan Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi called for an immediate halt to the shelling on Sunday. Pakistan military officials were not immediately available for comment.

Dangam is a mountainous area bordering Pakistan's lawless tribal areas.

Pakistan has repeatedly blamed Afghanistan for giving safe haven to militants on its side of the border, particularly in Kunar province, leaving it vulnerable to counter-attack when it chases them out of its own ethnic Pashtun tribal areas.

