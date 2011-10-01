Afghan President Hamid Karzai talks to one of the elders during the funeral ceremony of former president Burhanuddin Rabbani, the government's chief peace negotiator, at the presidential palace in Kabul, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Kamran Jebreili/Pool

KABUL Afghan President Hamid Karzai has hinted he has lost hope in pursuing peace talks with the Taliban and said Afghanistan should be negotiating peace with Pakistan instead.

Karzai was speaking in a meeting with senior religious leaders less than two weeks after the assassination of former President and government peace envoy Burhanuddin Rabbani.

"The people of Afghanistan ask me: 'Mr President who are you negotiating with, who is the other side of the peace talks?' I have no answer except to say that my partner, or the other side of the peace talks, is Pakistan," he said in a video of the Friday meeting released by the presidential palace.

Rabbani was chairman of the High Peace Council, formed by Karzai in October last year to reach out to the Taliban.

He was killed by a suicide bomber posing as a reconciliation envoy from the Taliban's leadership council, named the Quetta Shura after the Pakistani city where it is believed to be based.

But Karzai in the meeting questioned whether the Taliban even had a functioning leadership.

"I can't find (leader) Mullah Omar, where is he? I can't find the Taliban shura, where is that shura?"

"Somebody came and introduced himself as a messenger of peace, and killed, no questions, so who should we speak with? To Pakistan."

Many Afghans have long accused Pakistan and its main spy agency, the Directorate of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), of backing insurgent groups to further Islamabad's own interests, which Pakistan denies.

But Afghanistan's politicians and spies say they have firm evidence of some kind of Pakistani link to Rabbani's killing.

Afghanistan's intelligence agency said on Saturday that it had handed Pakistan evidence that the Taliban's leadership plotted Rabbani's killing on Pakistani soil.

The interior minister, giving testimony in parliament, also said the ISI played a role in the assassination.

Karzai himself has suggested there was a Pakistani link to the killing, and said Afghanistan would push for an international investigation if Islamabad was not forthcoming.

"Our intelligence information shows that there is a connection in Quetta ... so we want your (Pakistan's) co-operation in this regard," he said in an interview with Afghanistan's Noor television station,.

A spokeswoman for Pakistan's Foreign Office, Tehmina Janjua, said Pakistan had not received any information about the killing but Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani had promised to cooperate.

Top U.S. officials have also accused Pakistan of supporting insurgent groups active in Afghanistan following a 20-hour attack on diplomatic targets in Kabul earlier this month.

The outgoing chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Admiral Mike Mullen, testified before the U.S. Senate last week that the Taliban-linked Haqqani network believed to be behind the siege was a "veritable arm" of the ISI. Both Pakistan and the Taliban have strongly rejected his claim.

(Reporting by Emma Graham-Harrison; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)