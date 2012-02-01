KABUL Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar said on Wednesday that a leaked U.S. military report claiming Pakistan supported the Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan can be "disregarded."

"We can disregard this as a potentially strategic leak... This is old wine in an even older bottle," she told reporters during an official visit to the Afghan capital Kabul.

The U.S. military said in a secret report the Taliban are set to retake control of Afghanistan after NATO-led forces withdraw from the country, raising the prospect of a major failure of Western policy after a costly war.

Khar, whose visit was the first high-level meeting in months between officials from both countries, added that the neighbors should stop blaming each other for strained cross-border ties.

"We must start engaging in the end of blame games," she said.

(Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Ron Popeski)