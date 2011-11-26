KABUL The commander of NATO-led forces in Afghanistan, General John R. Allen, said that he offered his condolences to families of any Pakistani soldiers who "may have been killed or injured" during an "incident" on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border on Saturday.

Pakistani officials said NATO helicopters attacked a military checkpoint in northwest Pakistan early on Saturday, killing up to 25 troops and prompting Pakistan to shut the vital supply route for NATO troops fighting in Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force declined further comment on the nature of the "incident" and said it was not yet clear whether there were any deaths or injuries.

Allen said the "incident" had his personal attention and he was committed to a thorough investigation.

(Reporting by Emma Graham-Harrison; Editing by Ron Popeski)