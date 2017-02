Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (C), the Afghan speaker of the parliament Abdul Rauf Ibrahim (L) and chairman of the upper house Fazel Hadi Muslimyar attend the opening ceremony of the second year of the Afghanistan parliament in Kabul, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL Afghanistan's parliament condemned on Monday the massacre of 16 civilians by a lone U.S. soldier and said the Afghan people had run out of patience with their lack of oversight of foreign soldiers in the country.

"The Wolesi Jirga (parliament) announces that once again Afghans have run out of patience with the arbitrary actions of foreign forces," the parliament said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)