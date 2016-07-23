An Afghan woman weeps at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani expressing readiness to fight all forms of terrorism together in the most active way after Saturday's bomb blasts in Kabul, Russian media cited the Kremlin as saying.

Twin explosions tore through a street demonstration by members of Afghanistan's mainly Shi'ite Muslim Hazara minority in Kabul, killing at least 80 people and wounding more than 230 in a suicide attack claimed by Islamic State.

"The head of the Russian state strongly condemned this cynical crime committed against peaceful citizens and reiterated readiness to continue the most active cooperation with the authorities and people of Afghanistan in fighting all forms of terrorism," Russian media quoted a Kremlin statement as saying.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Mark Heinrich)